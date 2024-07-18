iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 519,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,382. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average is $107.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $114.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

