Investors Buy High Volume of Kraft Heinz Call Options (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 27,865 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average daily volume of 13,228 call options.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

