Investors Buy High Volume of Bristol-Myers Squibb Call Options (NYSE:BMY)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 4.8 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.17. 18,630,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,714,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

