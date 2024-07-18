International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.47 and last traded at $188.63. Approximately 926,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,405,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 27,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.1% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

