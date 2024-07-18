Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $175.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

