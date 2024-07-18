Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $122.00. 303,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,044. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

