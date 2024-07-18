Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $14.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $487.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $509.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

