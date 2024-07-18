Insider Selling: Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CFO Sells 19,827 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $10,417,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heath Byrd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. 174,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,308. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,473,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2,718.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $1,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

