Insider Selling: One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) SVP Sells $75,509.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $75,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,351.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $136,314.85.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE OLP opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

