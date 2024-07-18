Insider Selling: CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,197,334.82 in Stock

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,197,334.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,193,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,916,200.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CPI Card Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PMTS opened at $29.95 on Thursday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $333.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.15.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $111.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

See Also

