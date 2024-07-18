Insider Selling: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Sells 69,681 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,604,056.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,791,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,359,662.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI stock remained flat at $23.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.68. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

