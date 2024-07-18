Insider Selling: Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Sells £569.94 in Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.26), for a total transaction of £569.94 ($739.13).

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 493.10 ($6.39) on Thursday. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of £4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,241.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 495.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 491.86.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.26) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.