Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.24

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 43294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on INVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Innoviva Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

