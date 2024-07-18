Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,646,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,629,175 shares.The stock last traded at $26.95 and had previously closed at $27.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock worth $4,826,124. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Informatica by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Informatica by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

