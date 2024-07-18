Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $91.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Imperial Oil by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 132,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.