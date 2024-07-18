Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $910,568.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
