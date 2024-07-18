IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of IMAX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 726,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,756. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $934.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 417,169 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $5,287,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 314,742 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 351,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 120,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
IMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
