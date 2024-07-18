IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 726,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,756. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $934.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 417,169 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $5,287,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 314,742 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 351,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 120,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.