Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.69.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H opened at $157.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.98. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

