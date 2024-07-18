Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $34.27. 115,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,111. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,393,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 278.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 185,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

