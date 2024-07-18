Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.56

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 500137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,833,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after buying an additional 1,364,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,306,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 402.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 485,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 388,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

