HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $222,769.92 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,754.27 or 0.99834610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00071768 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049558 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $219,028.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

