Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 30,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

HRTX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 674,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

