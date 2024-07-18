Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337,767 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,926,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 297,603 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 247,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 162,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 394.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 309,609 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,748,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $719,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE HR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.83. 471,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,970. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.