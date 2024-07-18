Head-To-Head Comparison: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) vs. Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and MercadoLibre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.59 billion 0.48 -$2.00 billion N/A N/A MercadoLibre $15.62 billion 5.42 $987.00 million $22.35 74.72

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com and MercadoLibre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 0 0 N/A MercadoLibre 0 1 11 0 2.92

MercadoLibre has a consensus price target of $1,922.08, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre 7.17% 39.46% 6.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

