HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INO opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.