HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.45 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $743,893.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,841 over the last three months. 22.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $48,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,555,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,891,000 after buying an additional 1,253,723 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in HashiCorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after buying an additional 1,161,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

