Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Shares Up 0.2%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.