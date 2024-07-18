Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Down 15.4%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 2,233,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,271,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Trading Down 15.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £628,980.00, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

About Gunsynd

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

