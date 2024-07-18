Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 275,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

