GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

GoPro Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.21 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 191.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 1,384,308 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 197,046 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,823,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 166,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in GoPro by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 156,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

