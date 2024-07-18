Golden Minerals Company Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share (TSE:AUM)

Golden Minerals Company (TSE:AUM – Free Report) (NASDAQ:AUMN) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Golden Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.91.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company is a mining company. The Company owns the Velardena and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants (the Velardena Properties) in the State of Durango, Mexico, the El Quevar advanced exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina, and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.
