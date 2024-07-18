Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.94

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 88999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

