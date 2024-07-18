GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $29.47

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.47, but opened at $30.30. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 277,165 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GCT. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,863,370.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,956 shares of company stock worth $47,372,277 over the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.