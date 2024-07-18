General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Rating Reiterated by Argus

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Argus in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

General Mills stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in General Mills by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 921.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

