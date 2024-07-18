Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Gencor Industries stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gencor Industries by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter worth $954,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Gencor Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

