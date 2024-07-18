Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
Gencor Industries stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gencor Industries
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.