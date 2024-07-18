GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,950,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 44,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,647 shares of company stock worth $300,183. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of GameStop by 93.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,160,000 after acquiring an additional 345,488 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE GME traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,689,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,028,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.30 and a beta of -0.10. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GME. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.