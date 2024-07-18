FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.59. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.83.

CCA stock opened at C$61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$68.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

