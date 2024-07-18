Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.85

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 139611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $644.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

