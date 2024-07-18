Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,615 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CECO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. 197,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,639. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

