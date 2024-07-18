Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Standard Motor Products worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of SMP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 85,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.52. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 83.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMP

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.