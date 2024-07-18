Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,870 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.88% of SmartFinancial worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,034. The stock has a market cap of $460.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

