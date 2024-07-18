Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 48,619 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,619 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,218.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 300,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 277,847 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 53,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.91. 137,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,478. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $931.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.