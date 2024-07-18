Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 34,325 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,325 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vermilion Energy worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. 630,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.03. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

