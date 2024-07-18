Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Short Interest Up 9.1% in June

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBIOP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. 5,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,637. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.09%.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

