Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 3.7 %

JNJ stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.58. 13,514,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,229. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

