FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Insider Sells A$768,458.59 in Stock

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) insider Damien Berrell sold 217,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.39), for a total value of A$768,458.59 ($519,228.78).

Damien Berrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Damien Berrell purchased 853,725 shares of FleetPartners Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.59 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,064,872.75 ($2,070,859.97).

On Thursday, July 4th, Damien Berrell sold 209,231 shares of FleetPartners Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.54 ($2.39), for a total value of A$741,305.43 ($500,882.05).

FleetPartners Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FleetPartners Group Limited provides fleet management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australia Commercial, Novated, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, novated leasing, salary packaging, and vehicle accessories and sales solutions.

