First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Sells £2,400,000 in Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £2,400,000 ($3,112,436.78).

First Tin Stock Up 1.0 %

1SN opened at GBX 5.15 ($0.07) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.12. The company has a market cap of £13.68 million, a PE ratio of -529.40 and a beta of 1.32. First Tin Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.65 ($0.10).

About First Tin

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

