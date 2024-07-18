First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Sells £2,400,000 in Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £2,400,000 ($3,112,436.78).
First Tin Stock Up 1.0 %
1SN opened at GBX 5.15 ($0.07) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.12. The company has a market cap of £13.68 million, a PE ratio of -529.40 and a beta of 1.32. First Tin Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.65 ($0.10).
About First Tin
