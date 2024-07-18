Financial Review: Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and Lonestar Resources US’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.19 billion 2.45 $1.18 billion $1.48 11.60 Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 2 1 3.33 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ARC Resources and Lonestar Resources US, as provided by MarketBeat.

ARC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.56%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 22.70% 16.48% 9.98% Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ARC Resources beats Lonestar Resources US on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Lonestar Resources US

(Get Free Report)

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.