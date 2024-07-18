FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,130,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 16,090,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,649 shares of company stock valued at $161,206. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FIGS by 23.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

FIGS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,321. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

