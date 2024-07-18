FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Sriram Krishnasamy Sells 8,421 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FDX traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.47. 1,602,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,266. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.80. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

